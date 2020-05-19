WATCH: Mecklenburg County coronavirus update

Mecklenburg County officials provide an update on their ongoing response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are expected to provide an update on their ongoing response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The meeting, which is scheduled at 6 p.m., will feature a coronavirus response update from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The exact timing of that update was not immediately known as the commissioners will be working through a variety of agenda items.

The virtual meeting typically does not include video of the speakers.

There have been 2,735 coronavirus patients in the county with 69 deaths. On Tuesday, 89 new cases were reported, up from the 57 new cases reported the previous day.

Roughly two thirds of those sicken since the beginning of the pandemic have been released from isolation, according to county officials.

On average, 7 percent of those tested for coronavirus have tested positive.