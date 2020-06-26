Mecklenburg County to hold free COVID-19 testing event

According to Mecklenburg County officials, an average of 134 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, in partnership with Mako Medical, will hold a COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-in testing event this weekend at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

COVID-19 testing will be offered for people who have symptoms of infection, have had close contact with someone who is infected, have high-risk factors related to health conditions or working environment, or have recently attended mass gatherings or protests.

The event will be Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 via the Ashley Road entrance.

Those who wish to attend must wear a cloth face covering and bring a valid form of identification and insurance card. Testing will be provided regardless of insurance status and is free.



Anyone seeking testing is encouraged to speak to their doctor or to call Mecklenburg County Public Health’s COVID-19 help line at 980-314-9400. The best resource for accurate, updated information for our community about COVID-19 is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County health officials reported 9,320 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 147 related deaths have been reported.

According to the Health Department, 3 in 4 reported cases this week were adults age 20-59 and more than one-third of cases are in the Hispanic community. According to Mecklenburg County officials, an average of 134 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week. That's an increase over the last 14 days. During the last week, an average of 10.3% of people tested were positive for coronavirus.

North Carolina health officials reported over 1,600 new infections. There are currently 892 people hospitalized across the state with coronavirus. DHHS reported 21,147 completed tests Friday, with about 10% of those being positive.