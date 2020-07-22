Mecklenburg County officials to announce 'new business restrictions' Wednesday

County leaders have been discussing restricting late-night alcohol service at restaurants in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in younger people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday could be the last time late-night alcohol service is allowed at Mecklenburg County restaurants — at least for the next couple weeks.

County leaders are scheduled to announce "new business restrictions" Wednesday afternoon in response to concerning coronavirus metrics.

While they have not yet elaborated on what these restrictions entail, it could be the recently discussed ban on alcohol sales in restaurants after a certain time. The proclamation is expected to be in place as long as North Carolina is in Phase 2, which goes through August 7.

Friday, County Manager Dena Diorio sent a letter to county commissioners stating that an alcohol sales proclamation was being finalized and an announcement would be scheduled in the coming week when the document was "finalized and executed."

A similar measure was enacted in South Carolina in response to growing numbers of younger people falling ill with COVID-19.

The proposed restrictions have come as an added blow to some Queen City restaurants already struggling with the pandemic.

Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, said the new rule would hit his bottom-line, but he understands the safety concerns.

"It's very hard for morale," Wohlfarth said. "There won't be profit after this."

According to the latest data from Mecklenburg County Public Health on Tuesday, 17,151 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 182 have died.

Daily case increases and the positive test rate have remained relatively stable through the month of July, but hospitalizations continue to rise. The county reported a hospitalization record high Thursday.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina's Dept. of Health and Human Services reported Charlotte-region hospitals, which include those in Mecklenburg and 12 other surrounding counties, had 90% occupancy in ICU beds and 79% occupancy in inpatient beds.

DHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen singled out the Charlotte area once again during Tuesday's North Carolina coronavirus update, noting concerns with the region's proximity to the South Carolina state line.

The Palmetto State has seen a faster acceleration in its coronavirus metrics recently.

"We've had reports of increased amounts of people coming from South Carolina into North Carolina to get treatment at some of the hospitals in the Charlotte area as well as testing," Cohen said.

#Mecklenburg #COVID19 updated data thru 7/19: Daily case jumps and positive test rate appear stable thru July. Hospitalizations still trending upward. A high was set Thurs, but levels have declined slightly since then.



Totals: 17,151 cases; 182 deaths pic.twitter.com/YPkqzNuE4Q — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) July 21, 2020

While hospitalizations statewide are increasing, Cohen said capacity still remains and surge plans have not yet been necessary. However, she does not want North Carolina to end up like other states that are running out of beds.

"We don't want to boil over," Cohen said, noting the importance of following guidance on social distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing in order to keep virus levels low and prevent a more dire situation.