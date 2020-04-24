CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New coronavirus guidelines from Mecklenburg County will permit "drive-up" church services in Charlotte and around the county.

The guidelines, which were announced April 24, will permit the car-based worship but not communion.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges the following precautionary measures during services.

Should not have personal contact with individuals outside of their car

Should keep car windows partially closed during the service

Should park a space away from other participants

A few churches across the region had begun holding the drive-up services after stay home orders went into effect.

The new Mecklenburg County rules are the first such guidelines officially offered since the Mecklenburg County stay home order, and later a statewide order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, went into effect. Both orders have been extended until May 8.

