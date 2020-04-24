CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New coronavirus guidelines from Mecklenburg County will permit "drive-up" church services in Charlotte and around the county.

The guidelines, which were announced April 24, will permit the car-based worship but not communion.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges the following precautionary measures during services.

  • Should not have personal contact with individuals outside of their car 
  • Should keep car windows partially closed during the service 
  • Should park a space away from other participants  

A few churches across the region had begun holding the drive-up services after stay home orders went into effect. 

The new Mecklenburg County rules are the first such guidelines officially offered since the Mecklenburg County stay home order, and later a statewide order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, went into effect. Both orders have been extended until May 8.

More resources:

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Mortgage relief 101: How to get through the COVID-19 crisis if you can't make your house payment

RELATED: When will stimulus checks be mailed? What to know if you're still waiting

RELATED: 20 answers to your coronavirus questions