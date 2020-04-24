CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New coronavirus guidelines from Mecklenburg County will permit "drive-up" church services in Charlotte and around the county.
The guidelines, which were announced April 24, will permit the car-based worship but not communion.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges the following precautionary measures during services.
- Should not have personal contact with individuals outside of their car
- Should keep car windows partially closed during the service
- Should park a space away from other participants
A few churches across the region had begun holding the drive-up services after stay home orders went into effect.
The new Mecklenburg County rules are the first such guidelines officially offered since the Mecklenburg County stay home order, and later a statewide order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, went into effect. Both orders have been extended until May 8.
