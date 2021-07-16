Delta variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County

North Carolina has reported more than 1,000 new single-day cases twice this week, with infections being their highest in more than two months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health Director Gibbie Harris confirmed Friday that the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Mecklenburg County.

Harris made the announcement during a news conference in Uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon. She said the delta variant was discovered through genomic sequencing from an outbreak at a homeless shelter a few weeks ago. The majority of those cases were confirmed to be delta.

Earlier in the day, Mecklenburg County released its latest COVID-19 metrics showing an increase in a few metrics. The county also hit the 50% mark for partial vaccinations. According to the latest data from the state, 59% of adults in North Carolina are partially vaccinated against the virus.

Twice this week, North Carolina has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day. The numbers are the highest they've been in more than two months.

Mecklenburg County officials can officially confirm the delta variant is here. They got results of the genomic sequencing from an outbreak at a homeless shelter from a few weeks ago and the majority of the cases were delta @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) July 16, 2021

As of Wednesday, 990 people have died from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. During the past two weeks, the county has reported an average of 92 new cases per day, which is up from the previous two-week average of 74 new daily cases.

Health officials believe the increase could be linked to an increase in travel, as well as a flattened number of vaccinations and the delta variant. The county recently started door-to-door vaccinations in its effort to boost its numbers. Harris said one-on-one outreach is the county's primary focus at this time to help overcome hesitancy.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said the rise in coronavirus spread was "inevitable" with delta out there and more people gathering.

"As people get together who are unvaccinated, there's going to be some risk of cases," Priest said. "If we want to avoid these situations, the more people vaccinated, the better, and we hope people don't wait on a personal tragedy before they decide to do it."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts