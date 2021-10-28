Mecklenburg County health officials to give COVID-19 update

Health Director Gibbie Harris is expected to update vaccination rates and COVID-19 case information ahead of Halloween.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials, including Health Director Gibbie Harris and Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington, will provide an update on COVID-19 metrics and vaccinations ahead of Halloween weekend.

The county's news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Harris and Washington are expected to give an update on how many people are vaccinated in Mecklenburg County and guidelines for safe trick-or-treating. Last week, the health department encouraged families to avoid large crowds and to celebrate outdoors.

"Baking with pumpkins, taking hayrides and preparing your costumes aren't the only things on your October to-do list," Mecklenburg County Public Health wrote in a statement. "Add the 3Ws: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands. And at the top of the list — get vaccinated."

Washington said that fall activities, including Halloween celebrations, are safest outdoors. He encouraged everyone to wear a mask when indoors and to get vaccinated if eligible.

North Carolina health officials said this week that 71% of adults are at least partially vaccinated, with 67% of adults being fully vaccinated. Less than half of eligible 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated, according to state data.

