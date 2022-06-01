Mecklenburg health leaders to update COVID-19 situation as cases, hospitalizations increase

A report released by Mecklenburg County Friday showed that COVID-19 cases are "extremely high," with every key metric increasing in the last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will be joined by hospital leaders to update the COVID-19 situation in Mecklenburg County Friday after the health department issued a report stating case counts were "extremely high."

Data released by Mecklenburg County Public Health shows that all of the county's key metrics are increasing, including case numbers and hospitalizations. Friday's report stated that 32% of people who were tested for COVID-19 in the past week were positive. On Jan. 4, 463 people were hospitalized with the virus and nearly 2,100 new cases were reported.

Washington will be joined by Atrium Health's Dr. Jim Hunter, Novant Health's Dr. Sid Fletcher, as well as StarMed Healthcare CEO Dr. Mike Estramonte. WCNC Charlotte will stream the 2 p.m. news conference on YouTube and the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The highly contagious omicron variant has led to North Carolina setting multiple single-day records for new infections. On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported over 24,000 new cases and roughly 21% of all tests in the past two weeks have come back positive.

Washington is expected to discuss the unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing in Mecklenburg County. StarMed Healthcare, one of the largest vaccine and test providers in the Charlotte area, announced Thursday that it discovered a glitch that was causing a delay in test results being delivered. Some people reported to WCNC Charlotte they had been waiting up to a week without knowing their test results.

StarMed said the glitch happened around Jan. 3 or Jan. 4 and has impacted around 8,000 COVID-19 tests before and after that date. The problem was noticed on Jan. 6 after several people reached out to StarMed asking about the delays.

"I'll take full responsibility -- it was something I wish we had caught at least a day sooner," Estramonte said.

Mecklenburg County is also working to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits once they're available. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that White Officials are trying to get tests delivered as quickly as possible.

WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner will recap Friday's news conference. Her full report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m.