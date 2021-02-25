Mecklenburg County health officials to update COVID-19 situation, expiring health directive

Health Director Gibbie Harris' public health directive expires Friday, Feb. 26. The decision follows Gov. Cooper's easing of COVID-19 restrictions statewide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders will update the county's COVID-19 metrics during a press briefing Thursday, including the expiring health directive issued by Health Director Gibbie Harris.

In a statement, the county said Harris' directive will expire at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order. That order eases some restrictions statewide, including the elimination of the nightly curfew and by allowing bars and restaurants to remain open later.

Harris issued her directive to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing. Harris and Dr. Meg Sullivan, the public health medical director for Mecklenburg County, will address the media at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Thanks to our community’s commitment to following the Directive and the prevention measures necessary to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, our metrics have started to improve,” Harris said. “While the number of cases has decreased and vaccine has become available, that does not mean we are out of the woods yet. Everyone must continue to practice the 3 Ws and avoid gatherings with individuals they do not live with to continue the improvement in metrics and keep our community healthy and safe.”

Mecklenburg County announced Thursday that all county parks and recreation areas will resume normal operating hours beginning March 1. This includes lighted facilities such as tennis parks and basketball courts.

#NEW: @MeckCounty Health says starting March 1, all outdoor Park and Recreation facilities will be accessible for use under normal hours including lighted facilities. Tennis courts are gonna be lit!

@wcnc pic.twitter.com/vepAaQfc2T — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 25, 2021

Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, many businesses can expand to 50% capacity so long as social distancing, mask mandate, and other safety precautions are still imposed. These businesses include: