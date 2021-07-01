Health director: No plans for COVID-19 field hospital in Mecklenburg County

Health Director Gibbie Harris said Thursday there are no plans to open a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Mecklenburg County despite rising cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Thursday the county is only beginning its upward trend of COVID-19 cases with further increases expected through mid-February.

Harris made the statement during a virtual press conference, also saying there are no plans to establish a field hospital for coronavirus patients in Mecklenburg County. She said Atrium Health assured county officials they can handle a surge in new patients.

"We're told that they're able to handle the situation and there's no reason for anyone to avoid going to the hospital if they need to," said Harris, who told reporters she'd received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris on hospital capacity: It's "anywhere from 90-95% capacity." She says that's prior to using surge plans that would allow them to open more beds as needed. She says up until this week, they've been operating normally w/the normal numbers for this time of year. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 7, 2021

Harris mentioned she wasn't one of the front-line workers who needed the vaccine but the county "didn't want to waste" any available vaccines and gave her the shot. Harris said she hasn't experienced any side effects other than mild soreness since taking the vaccine.

Phase 1b vaccinations began Wednesday for adults 75 and older, regardless of medical condition or living situation. Appointments are required to receive the vaccination, and all appointment slots are filled through the end of January.

When reservations first opened Tuesday for approximately 5,000 appointments administered by the Mecklenburg County Health Department in January, available times booked up quickly as both the website and phone system struggled to handle the volume of inquiries.

The availability of appointments through private health care systems like Atrium and Novant introduces a new avenue for those seeking the vaccine.

North Carolina reported 10,398 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the first time North Carolina had over 10,000 cases in a single day. Hospitalizations due to the virus are also set a new record, with 3,960 people being treated for COVID-19 statewide.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said 96 of the state's 100 counties are in the orange or red zone for community spread of the virus. Cohen said the amount of coronavirus in the state is "alarming."

"With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously," Gov. Roy Cooper said.