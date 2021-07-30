Less than 1% of COVID-19 infections in Mecklenburg County are fully vaccinated people

Between March 22 and July 27, Mecklenburg County confirmed 376 cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully vaccinated. That's less than 1% of all infections.

Between March 22 and July 27, Mecklenburg County confirmed 376 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals. During the past week, Mecklenburg County has reported an average of 288 lab-confirmed cases each day. That's up from the 14-day average of 231 cases per day.

The number of single-day cases has steadily increased since early July, with 436 new infections being confirmed on July 28.

Mecklenburg County officials said 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, which is also an increase over the last 14 days. An average of 11% of tests over the last week came back positive.

The most new cases per capita in Mecklenburg County came from the 28216, 28202, 28206, 28204 and 28278 zip codes.

This report comes one day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced state employees will be required to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing. Cooper recommended everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, as the delta variant spreads rapidly across North Carolina. Cooper also made it clear that everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible to slow the spread of the virus.

"Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick," Cooper said.

North Carolina health officials reported nearly 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This was the second-most cases reported in a single day since late February. Health experts say the majority of these cases are the delta variant, which has a higher viral load and a shorter incubation period compared to the regular strain of the virus. Nearly 1,200 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 with another big increase Friday.

Latest COVID data from @MeckCounty



As of July 28, 52% of Mecklenburg County's population has taken at least one dose of the vaccine, while just under half (48%) are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted 8-1 in favor of requiring masks for K-12 students this year. CMS is just the second district in the Charlotte area to require masks, joining Anson County.

