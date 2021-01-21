Mecklenburg County opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments for adults 75 & older

Mecklenburg County will provide vaccinations over 18 days in February to adults age 75 and older. The appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is now accepting appointments for adults 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccinations as the vaccine rollout continues across the Carolinas.

Previously, Mecklenburg County was only accepting appointments for adults 75 and older, and those slots filled up quickly. County health leaders acknowledged it was difficult for many people to get through but they still encourage eligible adults to keep trying. The county began taking appointments at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

The appointments will be available from Feb. 1 through Feb. 20. To book an appointment, you can use the county's website or by calling 980-314-9400 using Option 3.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said about 80,000 people are eligible for this round of vaccinations. Harris said Mecklenburg County is prepared to make the scheduling process as smooth as possible.

"We know these appointments are going to go quickly but we're trying to accommodate people as quickly as we can as those calls come in," Harris said.

With vaccines in short supply, there are questions about how the second dose will be administered. Harris said anyone who receives the first dose will have access to the second dose. Neither vaccine is most effective without both doses.