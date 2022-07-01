Mecklenburg County COVID-19 community level back to low

The county said the level is based on hospital admissions, beds in use and new COVID-19 cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in Mecklenburg County appear to be heading downward.

The latest data from Friday shows the county shifted back into the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.

Holiday precautions: Those at risk of serious illness should consider masks indoors. Stay home & get tested if you have symptoms » https://t.co/3RKbpzq6a0 pic.twitter.com/J5egFoiKVm — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) July 1, 2022

Still, officials recommend those at risk of serious illness should consider masks indoors.

According to the CDC, those variants made up about 52% of all new COVID-19 cases in the country last week. The latest data out of North Carolina shows BA.4 makes up 14% of the tests sequenced while BA.5 makes up 25%.

North Carolina was seeing a steady rise in several coronavirus metrics through April and May, with infectious disease experts characterizing the trends as a "mini-wave."

