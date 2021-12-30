Mecklenburg County health leaders to update COVID-19 testing amid surge in cases

Health officials from Mecklenburg County will be joined by hospital officials to discuss the rise in cases and new testing sites due to the omicron variant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials and leaders from Charlotte-based health care systems are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 testing clinics and at-home kit accessibility Thursday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health announced that Health Director Gibbie Harris and Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will hold a joint news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss how residents can get tested as the omicron variant drives a surge in new cases in North Carolina. Harris and Washington will be joined by Dr. Sid Fletcher from Novant Health, as well as Atrium Health's Dr. Jim Hunter for the briefing.

On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials announced over 9,300 new cases with 17.3% of all tests coming back positive in Wednesday's report. Over 2,100 people are hospitalized statewide.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, the health department said StarMed Healthcare is expected to set up a mobile testing unit in Uptown Charlotte this week. Meanwhile, the county is working to restock libraries and health department offices with rapid at-home test kits once they're made available.

Mecklenburg County health leaders are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible and to stay home if possible. Any person who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is urged to get tested and to wear masks indoors.

On Wednesday, Courtney Cortes, the director of nursing for emergency services at Novant Presbyterian, said the ER is the busiest it's been in the last two years. Cortes said at any time, 12 to 15 people are waiting for a COVID-19 test, with some patients waiting "double-digit hours" to be seen.

