Mecklenburg County health leaders discuss latest COVID-19 data

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's public health leaders are providing new updates on the latest data surrounding COVID-19 across the county.

Health Director Gibbie Harris is providing updates a day after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced more COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted as the summer season neared. In previous updates, Harris and county Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan expressed concerns about plateauing rates of vaccination, but both were optimistic with the approval to restart the use of the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also previously announced a shift from mass vaccination events to more walk-up events as vaccine supply outpaced demand.

