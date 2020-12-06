Mecklenburg County COVID-19 update

In Mecklenburg County, 6,144 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 123 deaths have been reported. According to the Health Department, 3 in 4 reported cases this week were adults age 20-59 and more than one-third of cases are in the Hispanic community. This week, an average of 10% of people tested were positive for COVID-19. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.