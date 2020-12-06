x
coronavirus

Mecklenburg County COVID-19 update

Credit: Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — County Manager Dena R. Diorio, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris
and Mecklenburg County health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. 

The NCDHHS reported the highest single-day jump yet at 1,768 cases, bringing the statewide total to 41,249. 

In Mecklenburg County, 6,144 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 123 deaths have been reported. According to the Health Department, 3 in 4 reported cases this week were adults age 20-59 and more than one-third of cases are in the Hispanic community. This week, an average of 10% of people tested were positive for COVID-19. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

