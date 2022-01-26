Mecklenburg health officials to update COVID-19 metrics Wednesday

Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will be joined by officials from Novant Health and Atrium Health Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials will give an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccination data Wednesday as the omicron variant continues to drive increases in new cases and hospitalizations.

Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will be joined by Dr. Jim Hunter of Atrium Health, as well as Novant Health's Dr. Sid Fletcher for Wednesday's 3 p.m. update. During the update, the group is expected to encourage vaccinations and booster shots for everyone and to get tested if they're feeling any COVID-19 symptoms.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations at an all-time high in North Carolina, state health leaders asked FEMA for help staffing Charlotte-area hospitals. Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services formally requested support last week in partnership with Atrium Health, which says it is above 95% capacity despite actions taken to reduce patient numbers.

NCDHHS reported 5,055 hospitalizations Tuesday, which is a 27% increase from last winter's record. If you're looking for a silver lining, the day-over-day increases in patient counts are slowing down after peaking earlier this month, according to an analysis from WCNC Charlotte's Vanessa Ruffes.

NC's covid hospitalizations now top 5K, a record & 27% increase from state's prior record set last winter. In some potentially promising news, it looks like the average day-over-day rises in patient counts are slowing down after peaking earlier this month (see second graph) @wcnc pic.twitter.com/haf4wiGS4u — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 25, 2022

Three new testing sites opened in Charlotte Tuesday to help with overwhelming demand. However, lines were almost nonexistent at MAKO Medical's Park Expo Center testing site. Other usually busy sies were also quiet, raising the question if the new sites were too late. Just a few days ago, wait times at many COVID-19 test sites in the Charlotte area were hours long.

"We went from testing 30,000 people a month to 130,000 people a month," Michael Estramonte, CEO of StarMed Healthcare, said. "We wish we had it a month ago."

MAKO Medical has test locations open at the Park Expo, First Baptist Church of Cornelius and R.C. Bradford Park in Huntersville.

Earlier this week, doctors at Duke University said they believe COVID-19 could be nearing the endemic phase. Dr. Jonathan Quick said the number of people getting infected with omicron could put immunity in a place where hospitals aren't overwhelmed, case levels drop and the virus is manageable.

