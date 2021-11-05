COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease in Meck County

Mecklenburg County Public Health reported average positivity rate of 5.5% over the last week. It must be below 5% seven days for the mask mandate to be removed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Mecklenburg County but those levels aren't quite low enough for the county's mask mandate to be removed.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 3, Mecklenburg County's seven-day positivity rate was 5.5%. The positivity rate must be below 5% for seven consecutive days for Mecklenburg County's indoor mask requirement to be dropped. The previous rule required the positivity rate to be below 5% for 30 consecutive days. That was changed on Nov. 4.

Mecklenburg County reported 184 new cases on Nov. 3, down from 248 the month prior and well down from the peak of 648 on Sept. 20. Hospitalizations have seen a steady decline since mid-September. On Wednesday, the county reported 144 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

Latest @MeckCounty data:

-cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity rate decreased

-percent positivity rate is 5.5%. Remember, the new rule is that it has remain BELOW 5% for 7 days straight

-61% partially vaccinated, 57% fully vaccinated@wcnc https://t.co/pOXZJ1N8Pt — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) November 5, 2021

Mecklenburg County health officials said 61% of adults are partially vaccinated while 57% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mecklenburg County said it will be offering vaccinations for everyone at least 5 years old this weekend. Click here for more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment.

