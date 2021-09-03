Mecklenburg County leaders to update COVID-19 metrics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Health Director Gibbie Harris and other county officials will discuss Charlotte's COVID-19 vaccination rates, hospitalizations and cases ahead of Labor Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise due to the delta variant, Mecklenburg County health leaders will give an update on Charlotte's metrics Friday afternoon.

The update comes ahead of Labor Day weekend, with millions of Americans expected to travel on the unofficial final weekend of summer, and the Duke's Mayo Classic, which will bring tens of thousands of football fans to Bank of America Stadium through Sunday.

On Thursday, three of Charlotte's largest hospital systems held a joint news conference to discuss the dire situation facing health care providers. Many hospitals in and around Charlotte are at or near capacity with a growing number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. It's getting so bad in some facilities that patients who don't have COVID-19 aren't able to get timely care.

"The hospitals are backed up," Dr. Sid Fletcher with Novant Health said. "Emergency room and other patients trying to receive care, we are very challenged by that."

The latest update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services painted a similar picture. The state reported 3,789 COVID-19 hospitalizations, about 200 short of the pandemic's all-time high. Health officials said they're seeing younger patients in the ICU and it's heartbreaking because they believe it's avoidable.

"Disappointment comes from teams that are weary, they're tired," Fletcher said. "There's less staff working more hours. [They've] been at this 18 months now, to see it happen when it's preventable, with some incredibly helpful and very highly effective vaccines that are just not being taken."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts