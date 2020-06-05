MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Department officials released new data that is promising in some regards, but tragic in others.

Health Director Gibbie Harris told Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday that social distancing efforts are flattening the curve, however people are still dying and cases are going up day-to-day, according to the latest data.

As of Tuesday night, 58 people have died from Coronavirus in Mecklenburg County — that includes at least 26 people in connection with long-term living facilities, according to Harris.

Of the total deaths thus far, 94% are people who are 60 years old or older, Harris added.

"We still have 12 longterm care facilities in outbreak status," she said during a virtual Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening.

The number of total cases continues to rise, slightly in the county. In total there have been 1,791 coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.

That's up from 1,717 total cases on May 3.

However, more than a thousand people have been released from isolation after beating the virus in the county. That number also continues to climb day after day.

Thanks to social distancing, the county is expected to peak in cases on July 14. That's promising news which means cases will spread out over time, instead of surging all at one time and stressing local hospitals.

But additional ICU beds and ventilators would be needed by June, according to the new projection.

As the state starts its soft reopening Friday, there are also mounting concerns about parents going back to work while rushing to find someone to watch their kids.

RELATED: Cooper signs executive order to ease restrictions

"Have we thought about guidance that we're going to give sitters? I have a feeling that their parents are doing a big juggle right now about what they're going to do," said Commissioner Susan Harden.

"It's a dilemma," Harris added. "It is a dilemma with schools closed and I don't know if we've got a solid answer for that."

Under phase one, which starts May 8th at 5 p.m., childcare facilities can reopen with strict cleaning procedures.

County health officials also noted there has been a slight decrease in social distancing according to analytics. That's expected to worsen as the state continues to reopen.

