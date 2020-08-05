Mecklenburg County data shows with more testing nearly 1/4 of cases are among Hispanic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, there are 1,983 cases of novel coronavirus with 60 deaths due to COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents.
Note: This data provided by the county is from two days ago.
Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of May 6, 2020 include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- Nearly a quarter of reported cases were Hispanic. More than 90% of these cases were among younger residents (< 60 years), compared to other race groups where only 60-65% are less than 60 years. Some factors influencing this trend include: targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; and pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.
- About 2 in 3 reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 57 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.
- Fifty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59.
- All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- Nearly 2 out of 3 were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparities in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
More data on the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of May 6, 2020:
Total COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Date (as of May 6, 2020)