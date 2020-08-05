Mecklenburg County data shows with more testing nearly 1/4 of cases are among Hispanic

As of Friday, there are 1,983 cases of novel coronavirus with 60 deaths due to COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, there are 1,983 cases of novel coronavirus with 60 deaths due to COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents.

Note: This data provided by the county is from two days ago.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of May 6, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly a quarter of reported cases were Hispanic. More than 90% of these cases were among younger residents (< 60 years), compared to other race groups where only 60-65% are less than 60 years. Some factors influencing this trend include: targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; and pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 2 in 3 reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 57 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

Fifty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59. All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Nearly 2 out of 3 were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparities in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.



More data on the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of May 6, 2020:

