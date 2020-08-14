Mecklenburg County Detention Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

Officer Downing was hospitalized on July 30th and MCSO was notified Thursday that she tested positive for COVID 19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports Thursday evening that Detention Officer Coretta Downing, 51, died on Wednesday, August 12, due to complications from COVID 19.

Officer Downing has been employed with MCSO since April 19, 2000 and had worked at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as a detention officer for the duration of her career.

“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Downing; our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to her grieving family. This came as quite a surprise to our organization as we all are dealing with the grief of the passing of one of our own,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.

