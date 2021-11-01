Mecklenburg County employees return to work at county-offices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The remainder of Mecklenburg County employees who were still working from home returned to their county-offices Monday.
County-employees unvaccinated against COVID-19 must submit weekly proof they have been tested using a PCR test, according to county rules effective Sept. 26. Employees only need to submit test results when they indicate a positive test result.
All employees will be answering daily questionnaires about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.
Per the Mecklenburg county mask mandate, face coverings are still required in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Those coverings can be removed if the county employee is seated at their cubicle or office alone. However, they must be worn if someone else is in their workspace.
For county employees, masks also need to be worn outdoors while on county property if social distancing isn't possible.
On Tuesday, the county will discuss whether to alter the public mask mandate, which is currently expected to continue until Mecklenburg County observes 30 days with a percent positivity rate less than 5%. Among the considerations, is decreasing the date from 30 days to 14 days.
New data released by the health department Friday showed that the county's positivity rate dropped below 5% on Wednesday. It would need to stay below that percentage in order for the mask mandate to be lifted.
Towards the end of August, the county's COVID-19 percent positive rate climbed to near 14%.