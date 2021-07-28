Mecklenburg County Health Director discusses COVID-19 metrics after new CDC guidance released

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris urged everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks when indoors with others.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest COVID-19 trends in the county, just one day after the CDC released its new guidance regarding masks.

Harris said the Mecklenburg County Health Department fully supports the newly-released CDC guidance, saying masking up is still important as about 50% of the county's population is not vaccinated.

Mecklenburg County is considered a high-risk transmission county, under the CDC metrics.

At this time, Harris said she is not ready to issue a new mask mandate. In order to pursue such a mandate, the health department would have to get the towns within Mecklenburg County to back it. Health leaders have not had the time to have those discussions yet.

However, if COVID-19 metrics in the county continue to escalate, Harris said county health leaders will have more discussions about any necessary actions.

WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz asked Harris if there is no new mask mandate, how health leaders would like local businesses to respond.

Harris asked that all business owners in Mecklenburg County require masks indoors, in accordance with CDC guidance, regardless of vaccination status.