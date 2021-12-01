Mecklenburg County Health Director announces 3-week directive to protect residents from COVID-19

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the next three weeks, until February 2, 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health Director Gibbie Harris is issuing a specific directive for the people of Mecklenburg County for the next three weeks. The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the next three weeks, until February 2, 2021.

The Directive was announced Tuesday afternoon by Public Health Director Gibbie Harris during the Board of County Commissioners Budget and Public Policy meeting.

"The exponential growth in the number of COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations and related deaths require immediate action on the part of every member of our community," said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The Directive instructs individuals in Mecklenburg County to take several immediate actions including (but not limited to):