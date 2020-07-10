Mecklenburg County health leaders concerned about safety guidelines & mask compliance at bars

Data shows restaurants and tattoo parlors rank among the top when it comes to mask compliance and social distancing guidelines. Bars are among the least compliant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials concerned about businesses not in compliance with safety guidelines and mask mandates.

On Tuesday County Commissioners heard from Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris who briefed them on current Covid-19 cases in the county.

There were 93 COVID-19 cases reported among County residents from Monday to Tuesday. One person has died. In total, there have been 29,597 reported cases and 365 deaths since March.

Harris also updated commissioners about the county's Mask Ambassadors who go out in the community to check to see if businesses are complying with health guidelines.

There was good news most places, including Sunday's Carolina Panthers game where officials enforced strict health and safety guidelines.

The data also shows restaurants and tattoo parlors are among hte most compliant when it comes to enforcing mask mandates and social distancing guidelines. All had average compliance rates rates of more than 80 percent and above.

Gyms and retailers have also been doing a decent job of following guidance from health officials, according to data from the Mask Ambassadors.

But Harris says bars in the county are a trouble area. Many people were not practicing proper social distancing and not following other safety protocols at those establishments.

Harris says one location she is particularly concerned about was a recent MECKTOBERFEST celebration at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

She told commissioners that there have already been a few positive Covid-19 cases from people who were at that event. She is urging anyone who attended the event to get tested.