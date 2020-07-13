Mecklenburg County health officials discussing executive order similar to South Carolina

This weekend a new executive order went into effect in South Carolina forcing bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. to help curb the spread.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend as coronavirus cases surged to new highs in the Carolinas, multiple videos surfacing on social media showing packed bars and restaurants.

In particular, two separate videos show dozens of people mingling on the patio at Ink N Ivy in Uptown and people packed shoulder to shoulder at Explicit Bistro and Lounge at the Music Factory.

However, it’s not just those venues. Scroll through social media and you’ll see pictures and videos showing minimal social distancing and scattered use of face coverings.

This weekend a new executive order went into effect in South Carolina forcing bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. to help curb the spread among young people.

“It’s time for our younger adults to behave like mature adults,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said last week.

Meanwhile, in Mecklenburg County local health officials said they’re considering similar action.

“Our policy folks had that conversation this morning and we are continuing to talk about it,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said. “We’re not ready to make a recommendation, but we’ll continue to talk about it over the next couple of days.”

The Director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, did not comment on specific local incidents but did say he supports further restrictions.

“I’m a strong advocated on closing bars,” Dr. Redfield said.

Local health officials said they’re keeping a close eye on the impact of the new executive order in South Carolina, but at this point are not taking any action.