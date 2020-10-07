Mecklenburg County health officials not concerned about hospital capacity at this time

According to officials, Charlotte's hospitals currently have the capacity to care for additional COVID-19 patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health systems have released a joint statement regarding current Mecklenburg County hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to officials, Charlotte's hospitals currently have the capacity to care for additional COVID-19 patients.

"Both Atrium Health and Novant Health have been working diligently on preparedness plans, which includes increasing bed capacity and reinforcing supply chains," the joint statement read. "We're confident that because of these efforts, there will not be a need to again postpone non-emergent appointments or elective surgeries at this time. These services are vital to maintain for the health of our communities."

This joint statement was released just a day after the state reported hospitalizations for coronavirus topped 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

DHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen gave her evaluation on where the state's key metrics stand, noting the reports of COVID-like illness (considered an "early warning sign") have been increasing over the last few weeks--a bad sign. Cohen said the trajectory of new cases is also increasing, a second strike.



While today, health officials are not concerned about their capacity or preparedness to manage COVID-19 cases, they said they do share the state's concerns about the trends we're seeing.



"The latest Public Health data release shows that over the last week, an average of 175 patients are hospitalized in Mecklenburg County for COVID-19 treatment," the statement read. "While our ICU cases and ventilations remain steady, we are seeing an increase of cases that require hospitalization, particularly among younger patients. Overall, approximately 20% of our hospital beds are open with 20% of our intensive care unit beds available at this time."



Health officials said they hope they will not need to use added beds and the county will begin to see a reversal in these trends.

"It's critical our communities continue to take COVID-19 seriously and follow recommended safety measures," the statement read. "Masking, physical distancing and hand washing is as critical as ever and we urge everyone to educate themselves on how to keep themselves – and their neighbors - safe. This not only helps reduce the spread of COVID-19, but helps our hospitals conserve valuable resources like PPE and continue providing care to all who need it."

Editor's note: Mecklenburg County previously sent out a release that incorrectly stated that 80% of ICU beds are available. This story has been updated to reflect the correct number.