Mecklenburg County health officials warn about COVID spike after troubling Labor Day weekend

Several businesses were cited for breaking the mass gathering order. Health officials say we should expect a spike in cases as people continue to break the rules.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's health director told county commissioners Wednesday that our COVID-19 numbers are headed in the right direction, but she's putting the community on notice: she expects a spike in COVID-19 cases after the startling things she saw this past holiday weekend.

"With the holiday weekend, we expect to see a spike in cases," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said in her presentation.

Harris's troubling forecast comes after she told commissioners people were irresponsible Labor Day weekend.

"Some of the videos I'm seeing over some of the stuff that happened this past weekend is really, terribly unfortunate," she said.

Harris noted several illegal mass gatherings at clubs that opened back up and house parties at AirBNBs. She said people are renting homes, illegally selling alcohol inside, and some are hosting huge parties.

Harris said people are putting fun over safety.

"Those are the things that are really going to cause us problems," she added.

Authorities recently cited several business and resident owners, including Hoppin' in South End, according to a press release from CMPD.

They were cited for breaking the governor's executive order on restrictions. It came after a video went viral, showing a patron drinking straight from a tap.

That patron has since been banned from Hoppin' and the business has made several changes posted on their social media accounts.

El Centenario night club was also cited on North Tryon.

On Wednesday, Harris was pushed to give examples of businesses that are still breaking the rules. She took the time to call out Independence Harley Davidson in Matthews for holding parking lot parties on Thursday nights.

"Free beer and music," Harris said as she explained the parties. "And evidently they were visited by Matthews Police, but they were at it again this past Thursday."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Harley Davidson store, but as of Wednesday evening, had not heard back.

Matthews Police said the business has not been cited and is not breaking any rules.

"The Matthews Police Department was contacted directly by Independence Harley and made aware of these events during its initial planning stages, which includes last week’s first event. Independence Harley has expressed their commitment to complying with the order regarding COVID-19 restrictions inside and outside of their facility during this event. As part of this coordinated effort for the health and safety of all involved, Matthews Police will also be monitoring this event to ensure these measures are consistently applied. There were no violations of the order or citizen complaints from the first event," a statement by the department read.

The business's Facebook page advertised another gathering planned for Thursday.

Harris said CMPD and Alcohol enforcement are doing what they can to crackdown, but it's not enough and cases will likely go up.

"If I had the wand, I'd be much more aggressive than they are able to be under the law," Harris said.