13 inmates at central Mecklenburg County jail positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office confirms

As of Tuesday, three housing units at the central location are designated for respiratory isolation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says 13 inmates at the central jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the current count was accurate as of late Tuesday afternoon, and that residents with symptoms are required to isolate and wear masks when out of their cells. As of writing, there are 1,475 inmates in the central detention center in 38 total pods. Three of those pods are designated areas for respiratory isolation.

The office notes all arrestees and officers that arrive at the Arrest Processing Center are screened by a contracted health service provider. An additional temperature check kiosk is also being implemented to screen everyone, including MCSO employees, who comes into the detention centers or administrative offices.