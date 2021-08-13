Leaders set to discuss possible mask mandate Monday

The Mecklenburg County COVID-19 policy group will meet on Monday morning in a closed-door meeting. It's the group that guides the response through the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another mask mandate? Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders are looking at it as mayors and leaders across the country re-implement face masks.

Raleigh's indoor mask mandate went into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.

The Mecklenburg County COVID-19 policy group will meet on Monday morning. It's the group that has guided the response by local leaders throughout the pandemic.

They're set to talk about the current state of COVID-19 as trends head in the wrong direction in the community.

They'll also discuss if any action should be taken to help combat it, potentially including a mask mandate.

The meeting is spearheaded by Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Health Director Gibbie Harris and is filled with city and county leaders, Charlotte's police chief, emergency management officials, leaders from local hospitals and others.

However, because North Carolina is still in a state of emergency, technically the mayor can implement a mask mandate.

Earlier this week in a statement Mayor Vi Lyles said, "At this time, we have not received a recommendation to reinstitute the mask mandate. If we do get that recommendation, I along with the mayors and other elected officials will discuss and consider that recommendation."

The statement came after the mayor wrongfully said she did not have the authority to implement a mask mandate during a press conference.

The recommendation could come as early as Monday morning during the closed-door meeting.

A news conference is already scheduled for after the meeting on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to discuss what the group discussed and potentially recommended.

Consensus isn't needed for a mask mandate between all the towns. One could put one into effect even as others decline to do so.

WCNC Charlotte joined multiple other media outlets in a letter to the county pushing for transparency, arguing the meeting should be open to the public based on who is meeting in the room and because of the subject matter impacting the public.