Health leaders to give update on spread of Covid-19 in Mecklenburg County

The latest data show some positive and some negative trends as county leaders navigate the safe return to school for CMS students amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County continues to see cases of Coronavirus spreading in the community, especially among younger age groups. As of Thursday, there were 79 new cases of the virus reported in the county. That was a slight jump over the day before, but testing was also up on Thursday, according to Mecklenburg County health leaders.

The percent positive number of Coronavirus cases is down in the county over the last 14 days. Mecklenburg County's latest data shows the number of tests coming back positive is 5.2%.

The county has reported a total of 350 deaths due to the virus. Health officials said almost all of the deaths were among older adults, although 4 deaths occurred in adults between the ages of 20 and 39 and 46 deaths were reported in ages 40 to 59. All of the deaths, except for five, were among adults with underlying, chronic illnesses.

County manager Dena Diorio and Health Director Gibbie Harris plan to update the community on the virus and its spread in the community during a scheduled briefing at noon Friday. Health leaders are closely watching the Coronavirus trends as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools prepare to begin bringing students in grades K - 5 back into the classroom.

According to health officials, people between the ages of 20 and 39 are continue to contract Covid-19 at a much higher percentage than other age groups in Mecklenburg County. About three in four reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

During the past week, an average of 91 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. According to health officials, this was a decrease over the last 14 days.