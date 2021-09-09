Mask mandate now in effect at houses of worship in Mecklenburg County

County leaders voted earlier this month to add religious gatherings in the indoor mask mandate. It took effect Wednesday, Sept. 22.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Masks are now required at places of worship in Mecklenburg County as part of the county's mask mandate.

The mandate, which was passed on Sept. 12, allowed an additional 10 days before taking effect for religious gatherings in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County commissioners were split on passing the amendment, fearing the rule could potentially cross the line that separates church and state. Eventually, it passed 5-4.

"I think when we get to the point of challenging a church what they can and cannot do, given the fact that there are so many different religions, I think we're going down a slippery slope," Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper praised faith leaders for their support throughout the pandemic and asked them to continue educating their congregations on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the deepest expressions of our shared values to protect human life and love our neighbor," Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen wrote in an open letter to faith leaders. "It is an act of love to our families and our communities. While we have made much progress in the state, too many people are needlessly getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying. Our hospitals are strained, and in other states we’ve seen that care is not readily available for people experiencing non-COVID life-threatening health crises. We need your help."

