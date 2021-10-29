Mecklenburg County mask mandate still in place despite decrease in COVID-19 cases

Health Director Gibbie Harris said Charlotte's COVID-19 numbers are moving the right direction but the county isn't ready to drop its indoor mask mandate just yet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials said despite COVID-19 cases going down, now is not the time to ease up on safety guidelines, including the county's indoor mask mandate.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Mecklenburg County workers will return to the office in person and they will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The county said all employees can come back due to the drop in new COVID-19 infections.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said masks can be removed if employees are seated at their cubicle or office alone but they must be worn if another person is present.

New data released by the health department Friday showed that the county's positivity rate has dropped below 5% on Wednesday. If it stays that low for 30 consecutive days, the mask mandate could be lifted.

How close are we to lifting the Mecklenburg mask mandate? Latest county Covid update shows 1 day at/under 5% (Wednesday). Need 30 straight days. 29 to go. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/i2i2ezpZEq — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) October 29, 2021

Harris said 68% of Mecklenburg County adults are vaccinated and numbers are going the right direction, they're just not where they need to be for masks to be optional.

"I anticipate before too much longer that we will be in a situation where we can reconsider and look at what we recommend for masking," Harris said. "But at this point in time, even with 68% vaccinated, only a little over half of our 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated and our younger children aren't vaccinated at all. They're at risk on an ongoing basis because of that."

Harris said she is hopeful vaccinations for kids under 12 could begin as early as Nov. 6 in Mecklenburg County.

