Mecklenburg County may rescind its mask mandate

The change will have a large impact on restaurants who have been hit hard by pandemic restrictions.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wings, nachos, a cold drink, and a big TV to watch the game is what a Super Bowl celebration is made of.

The Hickory Tavern in Ballantyne is throwing its annual Super Bowl party with an all-you-can-eat buffet.

They’re expecting a big crowd, but nothing like before COVID-19.

“It's been a tremendous impact on this industry, our staffing issues have been impacted, our getting the product has been an issue for us," said Nicole Sharpe, the restaurant's regional manager. "And then the mask mandate has been another issue. Having people come in and feel safe, we had to social distance, we had to have a sanitation station.”

By this time next week, masks may be in the past if Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners vote to rescind its mask mandate due to case counts going down. That means this may be the last weekend businesses in the county have a mask mandate indoors.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington is recommending county commissioners rescind the mandate, according to an agenda item for Wednesday's board meeting.

The agenda item reads as follows:

"Based upon current information and a recommendation from Public Health Director, take action as Board of County Commissioners sitting as a Consolidated Human Services Agency (CHSA), to rescind the Board of Health Rule requiring indoor face coverings."

If the mandate is rescinded it will have a large impact on restaurants that have been hit hard by pandemic restrictions like masks. But it's not expected to instantly flip a switch.

“I think it's gonna take time for people to get back in here," Sharpe said. "They're going to be very excited. With our patio, there's plenty of space."

There continue to be loyal patrons to restaurants like the Hickory Tavern.

“I actually love the Tavern," said 11-year-old Luke Vincent. "I also like how the TVs are placed. They are everywhere."

Luke’s favorite team, the Carolina Panthers, isn’t playing in this year’s Super Bowl. But he will still watch with millions of other people.

If pandemic restrictions continue to ease, restaurants could see more people celebrate big sporting events with them as opposed to at home.

“This is what we're made of this is this is our bread and butter right here. We are all about sports. It's in our DNA," Sharpe said.