Mecklenburg County leaders to update COVID-19 situation, vaccine rollout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will provide an update on the county's COVID-19 data and vaccination plan during a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mecklenburg County reported there are 77,537 total coronavirus cases with 697 deaths linked to the virus as of Tuesday. According to the health department, Mecklenburg County has averaged 782 lab-confirmed cases daily in the past week. That's down slightly from the 14-day average of 841 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with a daily average of 540 people being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. That's up over the 14-day average, according to county data. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has dipped slightly to 12.4%.

On Monday, StarMed began distributing the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to patients who already received their first dose as part of Phase 1a and Phase 1b vaccinations. The goal of the partnership is to speed up the process of getting patients fully vaccinated.

The county's appointment system was overwhelmed and fully booked when opened to the public earlier this month. Harris said this partnership with StarMed will free up the county's workers to distribute more vaccines to the public.

The CDC has recommended anyone 65 or older get the shot.

"In general, we support getting everyone a vaccine but as it stands today we won't have enough to accommodate that extra group of people," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.