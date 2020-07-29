Mecklenburg County Offering free COVID-19 home disinfecting service for seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services has partnered with Bio-One to offer a free one-time COVID-19 professional disinfecting service to residents who are 60 years of age or older.
Bio-One will apply a CDC/EPA-approved chemical to all surfaces, doorknobs, handles, light switches and high traffic areas of the home. The chemical is safe for pets and children.
Participants must be:
- A resident of Mecklenburg County
- 60 years of age or older
- Able to leave their home for approximately three hours while services are rendered
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 980-314-6800 or email SFA-Events@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov. Appointment slots are limited. Services will be provided until funds are exhausted.