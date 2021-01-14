Mecklenburg County officials to provide another COVID-19 update on Thursday

This planned presser comes just a day after the county held a presser to discuss the new health directive implemented Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials will hold provide another update on COVID-19 Thursday at 4 p.m.

Thursday's news conference will include, County Manager Dena R. Diorio, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Doctor. Meg Sullivan. This planned presser comes just a day after the county held a presser Wednesday to discuss the new health directive implemented Tuesday.

"This directive involves and includes the best possible public health recommendations that we can make right based on the urgent need to get this virus under control," Harris said. "It does not carry the weight of exec order or mandate."

During Wednesday's press conference, Harris said she is hoping this directive will give our county time to deal with the rising COVID-19 deaths. She stressed that she doesn't want Mecklenburg County to have the same situation LA is in right now.

"We believe that a three-week calming in our community can help us get these numbers back under control so that it can be reasonable," Harris said.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, there are 73,913 reported cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. Sadly, 665 people have died from the virus in the county as well. Harris said Mecklenburg County conducts about 2,500 COVID-19 tests each day, with the majority of those (about 75%) being conducted by Novant Health and Atrium Health facilities.

"We had a 22-year-old die of COVID-19 in our community,” Harris said in a news conference Wednesday morning. “That is not acceptable."