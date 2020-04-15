CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social distancing in Mecklenburg County is helping but with a majority of residents still not practicing the COVID-19 coronavirus practice, the projected date of Charlotte's surge has moved to June 8, county officials warned Tuesday.

As of Monday, there are a total of 992 cumulative cases and 16 deaths in Meckenburg County. That number could double before the peak arrives.

A month ago, there were 3 cases.

The demand for hospital beds in Charlotte could climb to nearly 3,000 if social distancing is remained at its current pace of around 50 percent, according to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Presenting the new projections to Mecklenburg County commissioners, Harris explained raising the rate of social distancing another ten percent, to 60%, would cut the demand for hospital beds in half. In that scenario, the surge would arrive around June 25.

Successfully flattening the curve means the peak comes later and is lower than had the cases seen a quicker surge.

"This will not end quickly," Harris said, "How long this drags out depends on how we manage our stay at home order.

Harris remarked about seeing more cars on the road again, and urged people to simply stay home.

She understands social distancing can be hard on people but social distancing must continue, she said. The city is still short half the ventilators they could need.

On the current track, a June 8th surge would demand 574 ventilators. The city's hospital system have 243.

A field hospital is still under consideration. It could be built at the Charlotte Convention Center.

"Our hospital systems are continuing to look at how they can increase bed capacity within their walls," Harris said.

Mecklenburg County

Earlier plans for a field hospital at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have been abandoned after it was determined a smaller location could handle the anticipated surge.

Once the peak occurs, there will still be new cases each day, Harris reminded everyone Tuesday.

Harris says anywhere from 25 to 65 percent of our community could have the virus and not even know it.

The Stay Home orders issued by both the state and the county expire April 29. Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio suspects that will be extended, and would eventually be slowly phased out before it is revoked all together.

"One of the things that we would hate to see happen is we ease restrictions, and we see a spike and we have to put it back in place," Diorio said.

New coronavirus testing locations were announced Tuesday.

10 a.m. –4 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, in the Atrium Health NorthPark Parking Lot (251 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213).

10 a.m. –4 p.m., Thursday, April 16, in the First Baptist Church -West Parking Lot (1801 Oaklawn Ave.)

2845 BeattiesFord Rd, next to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Office Charlotte, NC 28216 from 8am –5 pm, Wednesday 4/14/2020

5501 Executive Center Drive, on the corner of Albemarle Road Charlotte, NC 28212 from 8am –5 pm, Wednesday 4/14/2020

More news:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump to speak with governors this week

RELATED: During COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses thrive, others close

RELATED: Here's what it's like to be pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: President Trump orders halt to US payments to WHO

RELATED: 'On a computer was horrible' | Virtual funeral highlights heartbreak for large population of New Yorkers in Charlotte

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map