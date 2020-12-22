Mecklenburg County Public Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

The first in line to receive vaccines from this shipment will be Mecklenburg EMS paramedics, and Mecklenburg County Public Health vaccine staff.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, county government officials confirmed.

The first in line to receive vaccines from this shipment will be Mecklenburg EMS paramedics, and Mecklenburg County Public Health vaccine staff.

It comes as hospitals across the Carolinas receive shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Atrium was among 11 health care providers who received the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine earlier this month, and was also among the first in the region to receive the first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Mecklenburg County Public Health did not specify if the vaccine shipment Tuesday was from Pfizer or Moderna.