Mecklenburg County rolls out new COVID vaccination strategy with public clinics

Mecklenburg County leaders are adding a "meet people where they area" approach to vaccinations with events at breweries and public events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County are trying to make the COVID-19 vaccine as convenient as possible in their efforts to reach herd immunity in Charlotte.

Starting Friday, the health department is going to roll out its "meet people where they are" plan by holding three public vaccination events across Charlotte. Friday's clinics will be held at Black Food Truck Friday on West Park Drive and Catawba Brewing Company.

According to recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vaccinations have declined three straight weeks. As of Wednesday, May 5, Mecklenburg County data showed that 41% of residents were partially vaccinated, while only 31% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said vaccine hesitancy will likely be the biggest hurdle when it comes to lifting all COVID-19 restrictions in Charlotte and across the Carolinas.

"We've got an increased focus on our younger populations and we're going to places where we can reach them more easily," she said. "We've got continued focused on those historically marginalized populations and those most affected by COVID."

To encourage people to get their vaccination, the county is relying on smaller events at businesses where targeted groups and populations are more likely to frequent, such as breweries, restaurants and parks.

Friday, May 7 vaccination events

Catawba Brewing Company: 3 - 7 p.m.

Black Food Truck Friday: 3 - 8 p.m.

Walk-in vaccinations will be accepted at both clinics.

On Saturday, Camp North End will host a vaccination clinic starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. To make the process even easier, CATS will be offering free transportation to Saturday's clinic for patients who don't have a ride.

All three clinics will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.