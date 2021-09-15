Mecklenburg County will suspend employees not complying with COVID-19 policy

Unvaccinated employees are required to submit weekly tests. Those who do not, will be suspended, the county confirmed Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County will suspend any county employees who are not complying with the mandatory coronavirus testing for unvaccinated staff.

Starting Sept. 7, employees who work for the county government were required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests if they were not vaccinated or had not submitted their vaccination status.

"Unvaccinated Mecklenburg County Employees who have not submitted a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today," the county said in a statement released Wednesday to WCNC Charlotte.

Those employees were expected to remain on unpaid suspension until proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was submitted.

Approximately 70% of Mecklenburg County employees have submitted proof of vaccination, according to officials.

These rates outpace the fully vaccinated rate of the general public in Mecklenburg County, which was approximately 54% of the population as of Sept. 9.

Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the one Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone 12 years of age or older.