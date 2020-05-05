MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Phase One of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan means more freedom than North Carolinians have had in weeks.

With more movement, Mecklenburg County held a business roundtable discussion on how that can be done without spreading the coronavirus. The county is still waiting for guidance from the state to see what that looks like.

Businesses questioned if they would have to dedicate an employee to stand at the door and count customers, how they would need to navigate changing rooms and return policies, and the protocol for mask use.

The panel recognized using masks are essential to stopping the spread of the virus, but making masks mandatory would be difficult because of the lack of availability and challenges to enforcing.

Ultimately, the roundtable agreed they needed to coincide with the rest of the state so there isn’t mass confusion when traveling county to county.

RELATED: Gaston County businesses cancel reopening plans amid clash between state, local leaders

They’ll be looking to the governor’s recommendations for guidance on what Mecklenburg’s reopening will look like, which should come out in the coming days.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: