CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mecklenburg County is expected to rise beyond 11 people as health officials worked to test hundreds of people, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners Tuesday evening.

Since Monday, Gibbie said hundreds of potential patients were tested across the county.

She suspects community spread of the virus is already here and may have been here for some time, she told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz.

With Mecklenburg County cases tripling in just days, and based on trends seen in other countries, Harris said we could be seeing coronavirus cases until July.

The number of presumptive cases in North Carolina rose over 40 Tuesday. South Carolina is reporting 47 cases.

Harris told commissioners that “everybody in this community has a role” in stopping this virus. She is urging everyone not to panic, saying in part, that 80% of cases thus far saw only mild symptoms.

However as cases continue to rise in Charlotte and in cities across the country, Harris said they are planning for a scenario where a shelter in place order could be issued.

Harris told commissioners we are getting closer to that situation “more quickly than we’d like.”

In California, communities with over a million people were ordered to stay home until April 7.

It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease. The measures are the strictest in America so far, mimicking orders in place already across Europe.

New York City is considering a similar measure.

RELATED: Columbia to impose citywide night curfew starting Wednesday

In Mecklenburg County, Harris said the county is being very specific about who gets tested for COVID-19 based on their symptoms and the severity. Harris also said the county is banning mass gatherings of more than 50 people, which is stricter than the current state recommendation of 100 people.

The federal government is discouraging gatherings over 10 people.

RELATED: All restaurants closing dining rooms: Real-time coronavirus updates

Restaurant dining rooms closed across North Carolina Tuesday following a declaration from the governor. A similar measure goes into effect Wednesday in South Carolina.

Restaurant take-out, delivery, and grocery stories remain open.

At this time, day cares and child care centers remain open.

The state is expected to release recommendations for child care centers by the week's end.

RELATED: Coronavirus causing couples to cancel, postpone weddings

RELATED: Impact of social distancing could take weeks to measure

RELATED: 'This is going to be a big deal’ | Economic expert: NC could lose up to 100,000 jobs due to COVID-19

RELATED: 'We are all in this together' | Charlotte small businesses hit hard by COVID-19 impacts

The AP contributed to this report