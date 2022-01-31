Mecklenburg County HR sends email identifying workers who haven't given proof of vaccine

An internal email was mistakenly sent only to unvaccinated employees, identifying them. County Manager Dena Diorio said it was not a HIPAA violation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An email explaining that Mecklenburg County was reinstating its COVID-19 testing policy for unvaccinated workers intended for all employees was mistakenly sent only to unvaccinated employees Monday, thus identifying them, county officials said.

County Manager Dena Diorio explained the situation to the Board of County Commissioners and other staff members, saying in part, "the email that went out this morning was intended to go to all employees, not just a select group." A source told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz the employees' names were visible in the "To" field of the email, making them visible to others who received the message.

The purpose of Monday's message was to inform all employees that the county had reinstated its suspension policy for violations of the COVID-19 testing protocol for unvaccinated workers. The county suspended the policy due to the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 tests after the holidays.

Diorio confirmed Monday that the policy, which requires unvaccinated employees to take weekly COVID-19 tests, is back in effect. Employees who haven't submitted vaccination proof or weekly testing proof will be suspended under the policy.

Diorio said unvaccinated employees who received the email will receive an apology letter, and the email will be resent to all workers.

