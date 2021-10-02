Mecklenburg County health director to address vaccines, COVID-19 data

Health Director Gibbie Harris will provide an update on Mecklenburg County's COVID-19 data and vaccine rollout as the state prepares for Group 3 vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County could find out Wednesday when the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will begin for essential, front-line workers.

Health Director Gibbie Harris is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after North Carolina Gov. Cooper's update. According to WRAL in Raleigh, Cooper is expected to release the timeline for Group 3 vaccinations this week.

Harris is also expected to discuss Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' return to in-person learning this month. Elementary and K-8 students with special needs to return on Monday, Feb. 15, while middle and high school students will come back to the classroom on on Monday, Feb. 22. Last week, Dr. Raynard Washington, deputy director of the health department, said teachers would be a priority for Group 3 vaccinations.

"As soon as we are able to move into Group 3 as a community, we will prioritize and make sure our teachers and those who have to work in the school setting every day are prioritized," Washington said.

The extended health directive for Mecklenburg County will remain in effect through Feb. 8. The directive, which was extended by Harris last week, includes following Cooper's daily curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Harris has been a vocal supporter of in-person learning in schools but said they want to make sure it's done safely. The CDC issued a report last week saying in-person instruction can be safe if certain protective measures, including masks and social distancing, are followed.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would require school districts to provide in-person learning option for students K-12.

The bill titled 'In-Person Learning Choice for Families,' passed in a 29-15 vote.