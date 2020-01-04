CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A paramedic with Mecklenburg County's medical emergency response team has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Medic announced Wednesday.

The individual, who like other patients is not being publicly identified, is home and in isolation.

It was not immediately known how the paramedic came in contact with the virus.

"We can confirm that our provide did not transport a patient who has tested positive to date," Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) Deputy Director Jeff Keith said in a release statement. "All guidelines put forth by the CDC are in place to protect the safety of our employees and patients."

The paramedic last worked Thursday, officials confirmed. The individual called supervisors Sunday after detecting a fever. Test results Monday confirmed the positive case.

"Though this was a seemingly inevitable situation with what frontline emergency medical professionals are facing during this global pandemic, we would like to take this opportunity to emphasize how grateful we and the community are for our employees who put themselves at risk every day," said Keith.

It was not immediately known how many other individuals were in direct contact with the paramedic.

465 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. Officials announced Wednesday the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

Medic services Mecklenburg County and Charlotte.

