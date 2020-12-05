Medical spas reopen, but with restrictions

There are major restrictions on medical spas as they reopen across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medical spas were allowed to open Monday, but with some major restrictions because they come in close contact with patients.

The technicians are not only wearing face masks, but face shields because they come in close contact with patients. Despite being open, there are still a lot of services they are not allowed to offer.

JoBrent Austin-Diehl closed Infinity Med Spa in SouthPark before the state mandate forced her to. She’s excited to be back open, but she is still very cautious.

“It definitely worries me,” she said. “I think everything worries everyone right now. We’re just doing the best we can with what were given.”

That means no products for sale on shelves so they can more easily clean. All employees are wearing masks and they can only wear their uniforms inside the spa. They are not allowed to wear them home.

“We are taking every precaution we can because we just don’t know how long it will live on the fabric,” Austin-Diehl explained.

Only some services can be performed.

“We have a cosmetology license, so we're not allowed to provide those services that fall under the cosmetology board such as facials,” Austin-Diehl said. “But we also have a medical license so we are able to provide the medical services.”

Ivy Robinson was grateful she could get her Botox again.

“All of us females we can’t get our hair done, our nails, Botox," Robinson said. "So I realized what I really look like at 42.”

But she says she was also grateful for the extra safety measures during her appointment.

“Kendra had this plastic shield on with a mask underneath," Robinson explained. "I had a mask. Everything was cleaned right there in front of me.”

The managing partner says she was able to keep all of her staff paid for these last two months, but she worries about the long term future and the control of the virus.

“I do worry about that," Austin-Diehl said. "(We're) taking measures to prepare for that as well.”