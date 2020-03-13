WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — MerleFest 2020 has been canceled as a response to the coronavirus.

Wilkes County leaders decided to cancel the event as a response to the directives from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s growing concerns to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Wilkes County officials have decided to cancel all mass gatherings of more than 100 people in the county through the end of April.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

Wilkes County said, “While this decision is disappointing for all of us, we fully support the directive from our county officials. The health, safety, and well-being of all involved with MerleFest is, and always will be, our primary concern.”

RELATED: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts postpones grand opening, several upcoming events

There are three options for those who've purchased their tickets through MerleFest ticketing system:

Option 1: Convert your purchase to a donation. Convert your festival purchase to a 100% tax deductible contribution to the WCC Foundation to help sustain the mission of MerleFest and its impact on WCC students.

Convert your festival purchase to a 100% tax deductible contribution to the WCC Foundation to help sustain the mission of MerleFest and its impact on WCC students. Option 2: Roll your tickets forward. Ticket holders may roll purchases over to MerleFest 2021. This option allows fans to retain the same seat, package, parking, ticket, etc. at 2020 prices. The dates for next year’s festival are April 29 – May 2, 2021. Please consider the roll forward option in support of the festival.

Ticket holders may roll purchases over to MerleFest 2021. This option allows fans to retain the same seat, package, parking, ticket, etc. at 2020 prices. The dates for next year’s festival are April 29 – May 2, 2021. Please consider the roll forward option in support of the festival. Option 3: Refund. If for any reason, you feel that neither option 1 nor 2 is appropriate for you, we can certainly offer you a refund for your ticket order. All refunds must be requested by April 15. We will refund everything except service charges which are non-refundable.

IMPORTANT: All ticket holders must contact the MerleFest box office between March 16 and April 15 to confirm the option you are choosing. Failure to contact the box office by April 15 will result in an automatic roll forward of your tickets to 2021. You can contact the MerleFest box office Monday-Thursday 12pm-5pm and Friday 11am-3pm. Here are 4 ways to contact us:

Email: merlefest@wilkescc.edu Mail: MerleFest Tickets, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 Phone: (800) 343-7857 Visit our box office located in the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro, NC

Find out more about MerleFest cancellation

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

RELATED: Website will be used to screen those seeking coronavirus testing

RELATED: Duke Energy suspending disconnection for nonpayment

RELATED: NC coronavirus updates: 15 cases identified statewide

RELATED: 'We need people to start turning out in force to give blood': Blood centers experience significant drop in donations

RELATED: BLOG | Dozens of North Carolina events canceled over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

RELATED: Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies

RELATED: Two GCS schools close for cleaning out of 'abundance of caution'

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: Facts not fear: What is COVID-19 coronavirus?

RELATED: You touch public surfaces all day. Here's how to stay safe from coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775