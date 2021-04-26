Minnesota first-grader dies of COVID-19 complications

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," state health officials said in a release.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday that a school-aged child under 10 years old has died of "complications from COVID-19."

The child was from southwestern Minnesota, MDH said in a press release. Health officials did not give the child's exact age. This is the third reported COVID-19 death of a minor in the state.

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," the release read. The death will be included in MDH's regular school data update on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, Marshall School District Superintendent Jeremy Williams confirmed the child was a first-grader at Park Side Elementary.

The letter reads:

It is with great sorrow we have learned that on April 25, 2021, a first-grade student at Park Side Elementary passed away as a result of complications from COVID.

I recognize this is scary and concerning for many. We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID. If your student begins to show symptoms, please bring them in to be tested right away.

We understand there may be questions and concerns about this as it relates to COVID. We have all been, and continue to be, doing our part to keep everyone safe by following protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. Protocols in place include not only masks, frequent handwashing, and social distancing, but also monitoring for symptoms, testing, and following quarantine guidelines for symptoms, close contacts, and positive tests. We continue to be in contact with our COVID response team and local medical professionals. Be assured, we continue to keep everyone’s safety and wellbeing at the forefront.

The district has made plans to respond to the sadness and uncertainty we are experiencing in our buildings. Crisis team members are on hand to support all those in need. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the family, the staff, the students, and Park Side Elementary during this difficult time.

Since children under 16 aren't yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, MDH urged the people around them to do what they can to stop the spread.

"...The best approach we all can take to keep children safe is to make sure those around them who can get vaccinated do get vaccinated, and that we continue to follow those measures that prevent transmission of the virus," the statement read.

This is the same advice that vaccine and infectious diseases expert nurse practitioner at Children's Minnesota, Patsy Stinchfield is giving.

"Ask yourself what is the least risky thing," Stinchfield said on Monday. "If you have a choice to be inside versus outside, go outside. That's least risky. If you have a choice to be three feet or six feet, stay six feet apart. If you have a choice to keep your mask on or take it off, it's better to keep it on."

She said the patient numbers at Children's have reflected the state's numbers throughout the pandemic.

"Right now at Children's, we've got seven in-patients, two of them are in the ICU," she said. "And it's been very similar to that throughout this pandemic. We've cared for over 300, almost 400 children since the beginning."

Stinchfield also is a liaison member of the CDC's Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices. She said she is expecting an announcement about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being available to those 12 years and older, soon.

"We're anticipating any day now," she said. "The Pfizer age bracket to move down to 12 and over. So the FDA has the data in hand and are reviewing it for those 12 to 15 [years old]."

She said once that is approved, the bracket for research will move down, and she said she expects approval discussions to come down for those who are six months and older either by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

MDH asked Minnesotans to keep following measures like wearing masks in public, social distancing, getting tested regularly, and staying home when sick or testing positive.

Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Monday about the child's death, calling it "heartbreaking."