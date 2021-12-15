Mobile vaccine unit in North Carolina closes

The mobile unit offered all three approved vaccines and administered 6,333 boosters, 2,054 first and second doses for adults.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A temporary mobile vaccination unit that operated across Western North Carolina since July has ended its operations this week after providing more than 9,300 vaccinations, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.



“Every person vaccinated brings us closer to ending this pandemic,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., said. “Providing this mobile unit in rural areas of western North Carolina helped bring lifesaving vaccines to communities with fewer health care providers and greater barriers to access like easily accessible transportation.”

According to NCDHHS, the mobile unit offered all three approved vaccines and administered 6,333 boosters, 2,054 first and second doses for adults and 915 pediatric first and second doses.

The unit provided vaccines at community events and festivals over the past several months including Folkmoot in Waynesville, Fit Fest in Forest City, Art in Autumn in Weaverville and the International Soccer Field in Charlotte.

